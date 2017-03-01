A closer look at the national debt and what’s being done about it

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One look at the nation’s debt clock and Purdue student Melanie Venderley shook her head.

“Does this bother you?” a reporter asks. “Yes it does,” she said. “A lot.”

The national debt: about $19.9 trillion and counting. That’s $61,000 dollars for Vanderley and every other citizen in the country.

“Honestly there’s a lot more we could be doing — cutting in some places that should not have funding right now,” Venderley said.

“Reckonings do come to those who borrow too much for too long,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said.

Daniels has spoken out before about the dangers of debt, specifically our government’s. Public debt, he says, has doubled in just the last eight years.

“It’s going to slow our economic growth in the future,” Daniels said. “It’s going to lead to ultimately much higher taxes and or to serious cuts in valuable government services.”

“The American people are smart,” said U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita of Indiana, the second-ranking Republican on the House Budget Committee. “They know that we’re living beyond our means. And they know that they don’t want to leave their kids and their grand kids worse off in the future.”

But the decisions are difficult for our elected officials whose jobs rely on re-election.

Rokita says he believes the tough choices that will have to be made will benefit future generations.

“There are three programs really that are driving about 70 percent of our federal spending every year,” Rokita said.

That, he says, is Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.

“That’s baked into a formula, and its underlined in the law,” Rokita said. “You have to get to that separately, and it’s time that we did.”

But what will that look like? And can it be done by a Congress infamous these days for gridlock?

Daniels calls it the biggest test of our maturity as a democracy.

“Can we only live for today?” Daniels asked. “Can our politicians only cater to the whims of right now, or can they make an adult decision to start bringing our national accounts more into line in the interests of the future? One keeps hoping but it hasn’t happened yet.”

Rokita says he’s continuing his work on entitlement reform.

Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat from Indiana, issued a statement, saying in part “Hoosiers expect Congress to responsibly manage their tax dollars, which is why I have authored a Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

Donnelly introduced the bill in 2015. A spokesperson in his office says Donnelly plans to introduce it again.

