Budges Drive-In celebrating 75th anniversary in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Budges Drive-In kicked off its 75th year in Lafayette on Wednesday.

The locally owned diner opened in 1942 and began another season at the corner of 14th and Hartford streets.

In honor of the 75th anniversary, Budges is selling small and medium ice cream cones for 75 cents.

Budges co-owners Tyler Child and Jeremy Stockdale said they were surprised to see such a huge turnout despite the chilly weather.

“It’s nice, it’s kind of humbling,” Child said. “You see people out here in coats getting ice cream cones because they are so excited that you’re open, and it’s nice that people are sharing the excitement.”

Lafayette resident Marcia Cole said she has been going to Budges since she was 8 years old and went there every day while she grew up.

“This is a landmark,” Cole said. “I grew up here. This is one of my favorite places.”

Child and Stockdale have owned Budges for the last four years. In that time, they said its business has grown and they hope to see it continue to grow.

Budges is open from March 1 to Oct 31.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...