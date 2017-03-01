Experts provide answers to safe sleeping for infants

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue University assistant professor is joining a national effort to teach parents and caregivers about safe sleep for infants.

The Pediatric Sleep Council is answering questions Wednesday on their Facebook page for the first Baby Sleep Day. The council wants to provide safe and accurate advice for caregivers.

Experts from around the world are answering questions, including assistant professor at Purdue A.J. Schwichtenberg. She said infant sleep is a topic that concerns almost all parents.

“One of the most amazing things about this project is that it’s clinicians, and researchers and pediatric sleep training experts recognizing that parents clammer for information,” she said. “And they just want to know more and so this is a way to be able to give back.”

So far, more than 200 people have sent posts to the Sleep Council page.

“My 4-month-old won’t do this or I’m trying to ween from nursing, what’s the best approach for that? Or I have a 2-year-old who wakes up at 5 in the morning, how do I get her to sleep later? These are the types of questions,” Schwichtenberg said.

If you would like to contact the experts with a question, visit the Baby Sleep Day Facebook page.

