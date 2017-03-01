High spirits after Purdue’s big win, fans take a look ahead

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Men’s Basketball team had a taste of victory Tuesday night with their win against the Hoosiers, but they still have their sights on one more win. News 18 reports how Boilermaker fans are on edge with anticipation for Sunday’s final game of the regular season.

Cheerleader Riley Christen is still on cloud nine.

“When the confetti fell around us, I just completely blacked out,” said Christen.

She said it’s a game she’ll never forget.

“We kind of knew how much was on the line,” said Christen. “We knew that one – it was the IU game and that’s the biggest rivalry that I’ve ever had.”

The basketball team grabbed the win, 86 to 75 against Indiana University.

“I was bred with I-U-Purdue rivalry,” said Cheerleader Taylor Scheid. “It was one of the most insane games I’ve ever cheered and I’ve cheered a lot of big ones.

Students like Parker Buell started lining up hours before tip-off. When the gates opened, the student section filled within 15 minutes.

“Last night was an electric atmosphere at Mackey,” said Buell. “People were in the aisles and stuff and they had to move them out. The win was just awesome, people were out here celebrating all last night.”

Now many students are hoping for another big win when the team plays against Northwestern on Sunday. The team will need that win to clinch the title outright.

“We still have games to play and I know that they are excited and they’re pumped up, but we still have to keep our game face,” said Christen.

“Around here, we want to see more tournament success in the NCAA tournament,” said Buell.

Players will have the support of thousands of Boilermakers behind them Sunday, cheering them on.

After Sunday’s game, it’s on to the Big Ten and the NCAA championship, where fans are hoping the team makes a deep run into the tournament.

