Indiana official says tornado caused damage to small town

IRELAND, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana official says damage to several homes and a church building in a small town was almost certainly caused by an overnight tornado.

Dubois County Emergency Management Agency Director Tammy Humbert says no injuries were reported but several homes were left uninhabitable in and around Ireland, about 45 miles northeast of Evansville.

Firefighters had to help one woman out of a partially collapsed home.

The same storm collapsed the roof of a rectory garage next to a Catholic church in the town and destroyed barns. Those include several buildings that house turkeys on a farm.

Humbert tells the Dubois County Herald says she’s certain a tornado caused the damage, but a National Weather Service crew will determine if a twister or high winds were responsible.

