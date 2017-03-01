Indiana Senate OKs abortion bill on parental notification

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pregnant minors would be unable to obtain an abortion without at least attempting to notify their parents under a measure that cleared the Indiana Senate Monday.

The first-of-its-kind abortion measure would drastically change the state’s existing judicial waiver process. It mandates that parents be served legal notice and have the opportunity to object in court when a daughter under the age of 18 asks a judge to have an abortion without their consent.

While supporters argue the measure would strengthen parental rights, critics say allowing minors to have abortions without involving their parents is the entire point of the bypass option and accounts for circumstances in which a minor is unwilling or unable to involve a parent.

The Senate approved the measure 36-13, sending it to the House.