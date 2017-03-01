Josh Lindblom follows heart to Pirates

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Without a baseball, a pitcher cannot throw. Without a heart, a human cannot live. Josh Lindblom’s baseball career has been similar to an EKG.

Up. And down.

A career that’s taken him from Harrison High School to Oakland, California to South Korea.

“Hello. My name is Josh Lindblom. How are you?” he said in Korean.

But that’s not why we’re telling this story.

“You ask God why? You ask a lot of different questions. But very, very hard,” he said.

July 1, 2015: Josh Lindblom is pitching for the Lotte Giants in South Korea. His wife, Aurielle, is expecting a third child. A routine checkup throws an unexpected curveball.

“The doctor started doing the ultrasound,” he said.

Aurielle Lindblom said, “They started all talking, obviously in Korean, and you could just tell by the looks in their faces that something wasn’t right.”

Days later, Josh and Aurielle learned their daughter would have a heart defect.

“She has essentially a half of a heart,” Josh Lindblom said.

After hearing the diagnosis, Aurielle’s heart knew what to do next.

“Honestly, at that point, the only thing I thought was I want to go home,” she said.

And that’s exactly what she did. Josh, meanwhile, finished his season in South Korea before joining his family.

Monroe was born last October. One week later she underwent her first open-heart surgery and it won’t be her last. With Monroe’s condition, Josh wondered whether he had thrown his last pitch as a professional baseball player.

“I wrote down questions the very first day I found out in my prayer journal,” Josh Lindblom said. “God, what do you want me to do? Do you want me to give up baseball? Do you want me to take care of my family? Should I retire? Those are all things I had to wrestle with.”

Josh’s faith and the Pittsburgh Pirates helped answer one of those questions.

“We knew that if that opportunity came to sign with Pittsburgh, which he did that, that would be ideal for us,” Aurielle Lindblom said.

Pittsburgh’s Triple-A affiliate is the Indianapolis Indians. Josh reported to spring training with the Pirates nearly three weeks ago. Pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis makes a lot of sense, but Josh is vying to make the show.

“I want to be in Pittsburgh,” he said. “The goal is to get to the big leagues and stay in the big leagues. And I think that knowing the character of the organization, the men in the organization from top to bottom, and just meeting the people and talking with the people that they’re very supportive of what is going on.”

That begs the question: What does the future hold for Monroe?

“I don’t know that. Sorry,” Aurielle Lindblom said. “I mean every time they put her under, I mean you just don’t know because they have to stop her heart every time and restart it and fix it. So I know in the end we’ll all be together, whether she’s with us or here or she’s up in heaven. But right now we’re just going to enjoy the time we have with her and pray that she makes it through.”

Josh Lindblom said, “You don’t know if everything is going to be OK because she has half a heart so you just don’t know. You wake up every morning and you’re just thankful that she’s alive and that her heart is still beating.”

The Lindbloms believe everything happens for a reason.

“I think we were chosen because we can handle it,” Aurielle Lindblom said.

No matter what pitch they are thrown.

