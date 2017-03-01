Lafayette benefit for Delphi families this weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Moose Family Center joins the list of organizations raising funds for Abby and Libby’s families.

The band Stampede will perform Friday and Saturday night. On Saturday, there will be tournaments held in darts, Texas Hold-em and cornhole. All donations will go to both families.

Organizer Scott Wilber said he looks forward to the event and community support.

“To see people that don’t know people, people that are strangers, people that have no connection what-so-ever – that are gonna step up and say, ‘This hurts me, this hurts my heart and I am willing to do what I can to comfort the family.'”

Wilber said the Moose Center is family-friendly and they want that to carryover in the event.

“We want kids here; Moose is all about children,” Wilber said. “And that’s one reason why we are doing this is because these children deserve this.”

Wilber said he’s already gotten multiple donations from across the Midwest for Saturday’s fundraiser.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...