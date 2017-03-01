Lafayette Christian School celebrates new principal

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Staff, students and parents are welcoming a new principal at one Lafayette school.

Lafayette Christian School held a celebration Wednesday for Jon Rugenstein. He’s in his second week as principal at Lafayette Christian School, which has about 300 students.

Rugenstein began the school year as the interim principal and previously taught for 16 years. He said he wants to continue and maintain the school’s excellence.

“This is a great place to be, a great place to work,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to what we have here in the future.”

He said he would like students to reach their full potential.

“We have some pretty big goals,” Rugenstein said. “We want our students to be able to do their personal best, achieve their dreams.”

Rugenstein said he hopes to stay in his new position for a long time.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...