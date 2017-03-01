Loving Heart Animal Shelter loses fundraising challenge to Bloomington shelter

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — In the spirit of the Purdue-Indiana rivalry, Loving Heart Animal Shelter was again challenged by the Monroe County Humane Association of Bloomington to see who could raise the most money in February.

For the second year, the two shelters competed in the Boiler Up Hoosier Down Challenge.

Loving Heart raised $2,266.19, while Monroe County raised $3,597.46.

Loving Heart Animal Shelter is still happy they were able to find a home for their ambassador named Isaac.

But since they lost the challenge by failing to raise more money than Monroe County, they have to wear IU apparel for the day.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...