Metronet services restored after widespread outages

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Metronet customers in Greater Lafayette may have experienced interruptions in their service because of Wednesday’s storms.

The company released a statement to its customers saying the issues with its service is due to the widespread severe weather.

The company’s website is back up and running after being down for a majority of Wednesday. Officials claim services have been restored to most of their areas.

Metronet has had crews working through Wednesday to restore television, internet and phone services.

If you are still experiencing issues with your services, please visit the Metronet website for tips and contact information or call the Lafayette Office at 765-607-1044.

