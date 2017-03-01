New docs: Extensive DCS history, ties to Mexican Cartel revealed in Pasztor case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New court documents give perspective on what led Amber Pasztor to kill her children last September. The documents claim she had planned to kill them for weeks.

The file includes police and coroner’s reports related to the death of 6-year-old Rene Pasztor and 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez. There is also an extensive history of documentation from the Department of Child Services.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with News 18’s CBS affiliate in Fort Wayne, WANE-TV, Pasztor admitted to killing her kids and her neighbor Frank Macomber. However, signs of trouble came well before that tragic September day.

Documents of reported child abuse and neglect go back to 2011. Dozens of more reports were filed over the next five years with dozens more meetings to follow. DCS was alerted to multiple absences from school and concerns that Pasztor would leave the children alone or with various family members for extended periods of time.

The children had been in the care of Pasztor’s father and stepmother since April 2015. Pasztor was granted supervised visitation. A family member reportedly told a DCS caseworker Pasztor had planned to kill the children for months.

DCS visited the family’s home a day after they were killed. The family member revealed to the caseworker that Pasztor had been watching the house for at least a week. The person said Pasztor had reportedly bragged about plans to kidnap her children and had been asking around about getting a gun. She was willing to pay $200 dollars for it, according to the report. The caseworker notes that this was not reported to DCS prior to the killings.

Pasztor said she was trying to protect them from someone but would not elaborate. We have learned that “someone” may have been involved with the Mexican Cartel, according to DCS records. An email exchange from 2014 between caseworkers discussed concerns over placing the children in the father’s brother’s care because he may have connections to the Cartel. The caseworkers discussed the possibility that the children’s father was a drug lord who was killed in 2010.

Those closest to Pasztor believed she was just paranoid. Pasztor reportedly was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 16 and would self-medicate with drugs.

A life of instability may have taken toll on the children. A troubled Rene exhibited aggressive behavior. A caregiver wrote he would attack his sister Liliana and reportedly tried to drown her. The caregiver called Rene “a danger to his sister” and pleaded for help from DCS. The children underwent counseling.

In August, Pasztor agreed to sign over her rights to the children, according to the DCS report. A month later, on September 26, Rene and Liliana were dead. Pasztor admitted to killing Liliana and Rene by smothering them, then killing her neighbor Frank Macomber with his own gun.

There are still no charges in the death of Macomber. Pasztor is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of her children.

