Peeping drones crime bill clears Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anyone using the advanced technology of an aerial drone to undertake the age-old crime of voyeurism could be charged with a new offense under a measure approved by the Indiana Senate.

State Sen. Eric Koch said Tuesday that his peeping drone bill “keeps the law ahead of technology.”

The measure by the Bedford Republican creates a “remote aerial voyeurism” crime and addresses penalties for sex offenders operating drones inappropriately. The charge could be elevated to a felony if a person has prior unrelated convictions for the same offense.

The bill also bars people from using drones to interfere with public safety officials or harass someone via drone.

The measure was overwhelmingly approved on a 50-0 vote and now moves to the House for consideration.