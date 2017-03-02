Delphi reward inches closer to quarter-million mark

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The reward fund is again on the rise for information leading to a suspect or suspects in the case of two Delphi teens’ deaths.

Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14, were found dead on Feb. 14 in a wooded area along the Delphi Historic Trails in Carroll County.

The Delphi Reward Fund is now up to more than $216,000, which includes a new fundraiser donation of more than 5,000 from Mitchell’s Mexican Grill.

Delphi Murders Reward is $216,165 including a donation of $5,775 from Mitchell's Mexican Grill which held a recent fund raiser n Delphi. Thx pic.twitter.com/y10oqzRirv — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) March 2, 2017

On Wednesday, former Colts punter Pat McAfee and Colts owner Jim Irsay added to the reward boosting its total to $200,000.

“Jim Irsay and I are going to make up that $97,000 to make this a $200,000 dollar reward,” McAfee said in the video.

McAfee partnered with Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter to help spread the word on social media. He reiterates in the video there has been more than 9,000 tips received and 25 different agencies working the case. The video also includes the “down the hill” audio clip of a suspect wanted in the investigation.

Police are still looking for information in this case. If you would like to report anything, you are asked to call the Tip Line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

