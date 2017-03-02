Efforts to preserve Lafayette’s brick streets still getting worked out

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette City Council is working to preserve brick streets throughout the city. But some residents still aren’t satisfied with the efforts.

As News 18 has reported, there’s been a push by residents, specifically from the Highland Park Neighborhood, to preserve brick streets.

There’s now an ordinance regarding the issue before the council for this month’s meeting.

City Attorney Ed Chosnek said the city leaders want to preserve the existing streets, but they are also trying to be in compliance with safety laws while being financially responsible.

He said it will most likely be tabled at Monday’s meeting because there are still some concerns from residents.

“Hopefully come up with something that is fair to both the taxpayers, in terms of the cost, as well as the historical benefits of saving brick streets is we can,” said Chosnek.

“There’s a lot about how the city can alter a brick street. There is relatively little in the draft that was available tonight that discussed, ‘So, what does preservation look like?'” said Ken Jones, a member with the Highland Park Neighborhood Association.

After the measure is tabled on Monday, it will head to an ordinance committee where council members can gather more input from residents.

