Fugitive Search: Lee Kurtis Spencer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are hoping the community can help them track down a man wanted on an arrest warrant for multiple charges.

Lee Kurtis Spencer, 25, is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search.

Police describe him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Last month, Spencer was issued an arrest warrant from Tippecanoe County Superior Court V for intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

Anyone with information about Spencer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

