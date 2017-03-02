Indiana nonprofit to repair nation’s 3rd-oldest White Castle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A tiny downtown Indianapolis building that’s one of the oldest-surviving original White Castle restaurants is getting a makeover.

Indiana Landmarks plans to repair the 90-year-old castle-like building’s white glazed brick exterior and then sell it with a preservation covenant.

The nonprofit recently bought the building for $1 from the city of Indianapolis. The small building opened in 1927, but served up its last White Castle slider in 1979. It later housed a real estate office and a National Guard recruiting center.

Mark Dollase is Indiana Landmarks’ vice president of preservation services. He says the roughly 200-square-foot building is considered the third-oldest White Castle built by the Columbus, Ohio-based chain that operates nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states.

It’s one of a handful of the chain’s remaining original high-style castle restaurants.