KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Fire crews battled large flames at a Kokomo restaurant overnight.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed flames shooting from PASTArrific in the 3000 block of South Webster Street.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

This story will be updated.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...