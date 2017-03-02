Lafayette K-9 officer adjusting to retirement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of Lafayette’s K-9 officers is saying goodbye to the badge, and hello to retirement. Officers with the Lafayette Police Department say Tommy the K-9 will always be remembered for his actions both on and off duty.

For nearly nine years, Tommy has been helping keep the streets of Lafayette safe.

“He’s put in his amount of work. The Lafayette Police Department has gotten their moneys worth,” Lafayette Police Officer Ron Dombkowski.

Tommy started with the department in 2008 and has been with Officer Dombkowski the entire time. During his time, he’s had over 800 deployments in both narcotics detection and patrol.

“Some of the violent criminals he’s help take down over the years – those stick out in my mind,” Dombkowski said. “He’s helped protect me a couple of times. All the guys at work enjoy him because he helps keep them safe as well as the public.”

It hasn’t been easy for this furry guy though; around one year ago, he was diagnosed with cancer.

“It was heartbreaking, at first. But the prognosis was good and he recovered pretty well, pretty quickly,” he said.

About five weeks later, Tommy was back on the force.

“He really hasn’t missed a step over the years, just getting a little slower,” Downkowski said. “He still tries hard and it’s time to retire him. He’s having some back leg issues.”

Earlier this week officers lined their squad cars up the South Street hill with a parade of lights to give Tommy a proper goodbye.

Dombkowski is happy for Tommy, but knows he will miss him as a partner.

“Just riding with him in the car everyday, there was always something new,” he said. “He’s fun to talk to because he doesn’t talk back usually. But he’s been a good partner for eight years.”

Tommy will continue to live with Dombkowski and his family.

The first day at home was tough for Tommy, he said. But after a few treats and some naps, Tommy seemed to be doing OK.

