Lafayette man sentenced to 17 years for pipe bomb scare

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man will spend several years in prison after the discovery of a pipe bomb in his Chauncey Village apartment last year.

Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington sentenced 43-year-old Armando Guzman Jr. to 17 years, with 12 years in prison and five years on supervised probation.

Police were called to an apartment in April 2016, after a woman said she was pistol whipped by Guzman.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Guzman attacked the victim and hit her in the side of the face with his gun. He then got on top of her, pinning her arms down with his knees, and punched her in the face. The documents go on to say, Guzman stuck the gun into the victim’s mouth and threatened to blow her head off.

Prosecutors say police served a search warrant and found an improvised explosive device, firearms and ammunition. The Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad was called in to detonate the device, which was found to be explosive in nature.

In December, Guzman pleaded guilty to the following charges: criminal confinement, possession of a destructive device, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and firearm used in the commission of an offense (sentence enhancement).

When the incident occurred, the judge filed a no contact order against Guzman pertaining to the victim and his two minor children. The judge added the only communication can be done through an attorney.

