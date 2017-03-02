Lafayette’s sewer rate increase goes into effect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Customers of Lafayette’s sewage service are paying higher rates now that an approved increase is in effect.

As News 18 previously reported, the Lafayette City Council approved a 16 percent sewer rate increase last month.

The extra money will fund phases two and three of the Brown Street Combined Sewer Overflow project.

Customers may notice some differences on their next bill. They will likely see a split between the old rate and the new one.

Anyone with questions or concerns about their bill are encouraged to call the Utility Billing Office at 765-807-1100.

