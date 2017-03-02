Proposed Indiana bill holds changes for police and protesters

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A bill at the Indiana Statehouse aims to take a deeper look at how law enforcement responds to mass protests, so what does this mean for police and protesters?

Students at Purdue University are on their 30th day of a sit-in. It’s all in protest of what the students perceive as Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ lack of response to white supremacy posters found on campus in November 2016.

While these students gather peacefully for a protest, a bill could change policing similar demonstrations.

The bill originally allowed police to use “any means necessary” to keep roadways clear during a protest. However, the bill was changed so that a committee can examine how law enforcement should respond to mass protests.

The committee would research a way for law enforcement to protect First Amendment rights, while keeping streets clear and the public safe.

The bill is now being considered in the House of Representatives.

Coming up later on News 18 at Five and Six, hear why Purdue protesters disagree with the bill and say it’s not an effective way to keep the public safe during protests.

