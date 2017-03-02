Purdue football players read to Delphi Elem. students

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Delphi Elementary School students had a special treat Thursday when Purdue football players stopped by and read to them.

Nearly a dozen football players read to third, fourth, and fifth-graders as a part of the Reading Across America program. The players stressed the importance of reading and encouraged kids to go to college.

Director of player development for Purdue Sean Pugh said he was encouraged by the support and unity of the community after recent events.

“These teachers here are special people. To see in their hearts and how much they care about these kids here, it’s been an encouragement. It’s been a lesson for our young men, myself included, so it’s been a great experience,” Pugh said.

He said the event is special for the kids, but it’s also for the players.

“It’s more about the kids, but it also helps our guys in developing into being men,” Pugh said. “And we have great men at Purdue so they always jump all over opportunities like this.”

Pugh also said Tuesdays and Thursdays are very busy for the team, but some players still made time to come see students.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...