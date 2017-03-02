WL City Council discusses resolution aimed to protect immigrants

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some West Lafayette City Council members are trying to pass a resolution that would protect the thousands of immigrants living in the city. But West Lafayette’s police chief and some council members are hesitant about moving it forward.

The resolution would help keep documented and undocumented immigrants safe. The resolution wouldn’t quite make West Lafayette a sanctuary city, but it does encourage safe harboring.

“The idea is to create a refuge, or a machaseh,” said At-Large Council Member David Sanders

The word machaseh derives from Hebrew, meaning shelter or safe place. Sanders said the resolution aims to protect the thousands of immigrants residing in the city, Purdue University students included.

“They’re very concerned about arbitrary enforcement of immigration rules,” said Sanders.

The resolution would prohibit any city employee, agency or department from investigating the immigrant status of a West Lafayette resident unless required by a court order.

“Some of the issues that are arising now is a concept of a national registry of crimes committed by immigrants and, we are fully opposed to that, and part of this is the idea to prevent us from participating in that sort of registry,” said Sanders.

He said the resolution also aims to preserve the police-community relationships that have been built up over the years. But West Lafayette Police Chief Jason Dombkowski said he has concerns.

“There’s real logistical issues and operational issues that we have with some of the language, that talks about what the police department can and shall not do,” said Dombkowski.

He said because West Lafayette has more than 10,000 international students, it’s close to impossible not to inquire about their immigrant status.

“At the end of the day, we have to follow the law and we’re going to follow the law,” said Dombkowski. “State law spells out specific things that we have to do to assist in federal immigration.”

The West Lafayette City Council will make changes to the resolution after Thursday’s meeting and is expected to take a vote on Monday.

