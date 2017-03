LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic is moving again in the northbound lanes on Interstate 65 near the State Road 38 Exit after a crash.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-65, just a few miles down the highway from where the body was discovered.

Indiana State Police said a vehicle and an SUV were involved in the crash.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

One woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

