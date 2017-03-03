Boys basketball sectionals on the Friday Night Frenzy

Tune in to the Frenzy on Friday nights on News 18 at 11. (WLFI Graphic)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s boys high school basketball sectionals on the Friday Night Frenzy.

Sports 18 will have 11 games worth of highlights, including Class 4A’s Lafayette Jeff Sectional where the Logansport Berries (23-1) face the Zionsville Eagles (17-6). In game two, the McCutcheon Mavericks (21-1) battle the Kokomo Wildkats.

The West Lafayette Red Devils (14-9) go head to head with the Maconquah Braves (14-8) at the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional.

In Class A over at the Tri-Central Sectional, the Central Catholic Knights (17-6) square off with the Bulldogs of Clinton Central (9-15). In game two, the Clinton Prairie Gophers (21-3) take on the Faith Christian Eagles.

But that’s not all. We will have all the sectional highlights from where you live coming up on the Friday Night Frenzy. Here’s a look at tonight’s games.

Sectional Matchups:

Class 4A – Sectional 7 at Lafayette Jeff
Logansport vs. Zionsville – 6 p.m.
McCutcheon vs. Kokomo – 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A – Sectional 18 at Rensselaer Central
Rensselaer Central vs. Wheeler – 6 p.m.
Hanover Central vs. Twin Lakes – 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A – Sectional 20 at Maconaquah
Maconaquah vs. West Lafayette – 6 p.m.
Western vs. Peru – 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A – Sectional 25 at Greencastle
Tri-West Hendricks vs. Crawfordsville – 6 p.m.
Western Boone vs. Lebanon – 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A – Sectional 34 at Winamac
North Judson vs. Delphi – 6:30 p.m.
Knox vs. Marquette Catholic – 8 p.m.

Class 2A – Sectional 38 at Fountain Central
Rossville vs. Covington – 6 p.m.
Fountain Central vs. Carroll – 7:30 p.m.

Class A – Sectional 50 at Caston
Tri-County vs. Covenant Christian – 6:30 p.m.
Pioneer vs. South Newton – 8 p.m.

Class A – Sectional 53 at North Vermillion
Attica vs. North Vermillion – 6 p.m.
Riverton Parke vs. Rockville – 7:30 p.m.

Class A – Sectional 54 at Tri-Central
Central Catholic vs. Clinton Central – 6 p.m.
Faith Christian vs. Clinton Prairie – 7:30 p.m.