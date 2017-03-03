Daughter speaks out on 28th anniversary of Remington cold case

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — Today marks 28 years since a Rensselaer woman was abducted and murdered while working overnight at a Remington motel. It’s a case that’s never been solved. Now, her daughter is speaking out about the importance of not letting the same happen with the Delphi double homicide investigation.

Kimberly Gilbert Wright said every year on March 3 she celebrates her mother’s life. However, this year is different.

She said learning about the deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams has brought back emotions she hasn’t felt in years.

“The sound of her voice, the goodbye she gave me when she was leaving for work that night — I remember everything,” Gilbert Wright said.

Every year since 1989, Gilbert Wright celebrates the life of her mother — Jeanne Gilbert. Jeanne was working overnight at the Days Inn off Interstate 65 in Remington.

“My mother had just attended my last sectional game as a cheerleader, and she actually traded someone shifts so that she could go to my game,” Gilbert Wright said.

But that night, Jeanne along with $247 from the Days Inn went missing. Her body was found more than 20 miles away, near Brookston. While investigators were able to link Jeanne’s case to other crimes and believe a serial killer is to blame, no arrests have been made.

“To the best of my knowledge, there aren’t any new leads,” she said. “It’s considered a cold case. Not necessarily inactive, but a cold case.”

Gilbert Wright said this year’s celebration of her mother’s life is different. She says following the case involving Abby and Libby has made it more emotional.

“It’s just one of those things that triggers old memories and hits close to home,” she said.

And while Gilbert Wright is feeling so many of the same emotions, she said there’s a major difference in the two cases.

“There’s so much more technology, social media, ways to get the word out now, than there were back in ’89,” said Gilbert Wright. “I would hope that would bring the case to a quicker resolution than my mother’s.”

Investigators are working hard to do just that, filtering through thousands of tips in the Delphi case. Meanwhile, Gilbert Wright said through a friend, she was able to reach out to one of the families.

“There are a lot of emotions and I have, unfortunately, been through that,” she explained. “And if there’s anything I can do to help them, any perspective I can give to them, I’m more than happy to do that.”

Gilbert Wright said she’ll continue to pray for answers, much like she has for so many years.

“I pray for that family every day that they can just take one step at a time, one day at a time,” she said. “Keep the girls in their memories. They’re never gone, they’re just in your heart.”

Gilbert Wright said she and her brother will be donating money to each of the accounts set up for the girls’ families.

