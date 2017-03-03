Extra patrols on the roads throughout March

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Over the next few weeks, extra eyes will be on drivers throughout Indiana as more than 250 law enforcement agencies crack down on dangerous drivers.

The 2017 March Enforcement Campaign kicks off Friday, March 3, and runs until March 26.

State and local police will conduct high-visibility, around-the-clock patrols aimed at spotting and stopping aggressive and impaired drivers.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lafayette, West Lafayette and Purdue University police departments are all taking part.

Last March, there were nearly 500 alcohol-related crashes across Indiana.

