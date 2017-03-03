How e-filing at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse could benefit you

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Electronic filing for court records begins on March 17 at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse, and Clerk Christa Coffey said it should benefit taxpayers.

“I posted a sign on the doors with a countdown to when we start e-filing,” said Coffey. “It’s fun to watch the different attorneys react. Some of them are like, ‘yes’ and some are like, ‘sigh.'”

About 120 attorneys and staff crammed into the Tippecanoe Room on Friday to prepare for the change.

“The transition to e-filing, it’s going to be difficult,” said Coffey. “I mean it’s a whole new way of thinking, but I think in the long term it’s going to – they’ll see the benefit of it.”

Coffey said e-filing is actually safer for the documents. She said there have been instances where papers have been damaged by leaks or floods.

“I’m happy about the number of trees I’m hoping that we save,” said Coffey.

She sits on the state’s e-filing task force and helped put court financial records online as well.

“Anyone at any time can look and see on a case where they are owed money – has a payment been made? Did a check get issued for that payment and I didn’t get it?” Coffey explained.

“I think it’s exciting that we are able to do that, but I also think there might be some problems with it,” said Antonia Hines after she visited the clerk’s office Friday to inquire about her traffic violation payment.

She said she has mixed feelings about e-filing.

“I, in particular, like human interaction. So if there is anything that is wrong, I can actually speak to a person and they can figure out what’s going on to help me out,” said Hines.

Coffey said if anyone has issues online, they can always still call or come to the office.

All courthouses in the state are required to transition to e-filing by the end of 2018.

