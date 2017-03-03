Indian Women’s Assoc. to host hate crime vigil in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indian Women’s Association is holding a vigil for hate crimes this weekend.

The event comes after the recent shooting of two Indians in Kansas, where a man yelled “get out of my country” before opening fire and killing one person.

Rwitti Roy and Uma Peeta, both with the Indian Women’s Association, said the recent killing has created anxiety in their community, and that’s what they are hoping to change.

“We are calling it a solidarity vigil. We want people of all race, ethnicity, and color and religion to come together to this vigil and gain strength from each other,” Roy said.

Peeta said, “Sometimes when you talk to each other, you find strength in each other and positive aspects of this whole thing. And that’s what we are aiming for.”

The Solidarity Vigil will take place Sunday, March 5, from 7-8 p.m. at Cumberland Park in West Lafayette.

For more information on the event or to reach out to organizers, visit the Indian Women’s Association Facebook page.

