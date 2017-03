TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police is warning drivers about traffic delays on southbound Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County, following the discovery of a body.

ISP says a driver spotted the body near S. County Road 900 East around 7:30 a.m., close to the 164 mile marker.

News 18 has a crew on the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story online and on News 18 at Noon.

