Lafayette man charged with stalking, harassment

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man accused of stalking and threatening a woman has now been charged.

Forty-five-year-old Clarence Robinson Jr. is accused of making several threatening phone calls to the victim, as well as leaving numerous texts messages.

Court documents state one of the texts messages read, “your son is a dead man” and other threats included killing her, killing her family and burning down her residence.

The victim also says Robinson kicked down her door, broke in and ransacked her home and slashed her car tires.

Robinson Jr. was charged with stalking, harassment and three counts of invasion of privacy.

