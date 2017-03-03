LPD hosts drug take-back event on Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is hosting its drug take-back program on Saturday.

This program allows anyone with unwanted medicine and prescription drugs to have a safe place to dispose of it.

The event will take place at the Lafayette Police Training Center, 1301 South St., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event prevents people from flushing pills down the toilet or medication ending up in landfills, which is harmful on the water supply and environment.

Sgt. Scott Galloway said they do this a few times every year and it’s always a successful event.

“What we do is we open up the Training Center, we have two officers that will be stationed there, and we will have boxes setup so all people have to do is walk up and drop their unused medication or old medication in a box and we seal it up,” he said.

Galloway said everything that is collected tomorrow will be sent to the DEA to be properly burned.

