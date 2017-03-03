Miami County taking over some operations at Grissom air base

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Miami County officials will take over some operations at Grissom Air Reserve Base to ensure that civilian flight service can continue there.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the Miami County Council recently approved a $305,000 plan to buy necessary equipment.

The company that previously handled those duties announced in October that it would stop providing the service because it no longer turned a profit.

The decision ensures Dean Baldwin Painting, an airplane painting and servicing company operating at the base, can continue to receive airplanes. The company currently employs about 200 workers.

The company generates most of the civilian air traffic that lands on the base’s runway. The company agreed to pay higher landing fees to help offset the cost of operation.

