Plans for Americus stone quarry may move forward

AMERICUS, Ind. (WLFI) — Plans for a proposed stone quarry near the town of Americus may be moving forward.

“This has been going on for three and a half years, and there’s not a day we don’t talk about the stone quarry,” Americus resident Bill Miller said.

He has called the town of Americus home for the past 44 years.

More than three years ago, Nashville, Tennessee-based Rogers Group announced plans for a stone quarry northeast of town.

As soon as Miller caught word, he took action.

“When we got the letter, I looked at it and it said, ‘they wanted to put a stone quarry in.’ And I told my wife, I says, ‘We’re not waiting for a second letter, let’s just hit this head on,'” said Miller.

That’s when they formed the Americus Area Community Coalition.

Their mission: educating town residents on the negative effects of a quarry and preserving the Wabash River’s beauty.

Miller said the project could even impact larger cities.

He said the quarry could increase pH levels, possibly leading to infrastructure damage as far as Lafayette.

Flooding and erosion could also be a concern as river speeds pick up.

In the meantime, Rogers Group filed a petition in January for a special exception with the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission.

“A special exception is basically a protection for the public. Saying, that alright this is a use that is not normally allowed in this zone, but we think that it’s appropriate if it’s done in the right way,” APC assistant director Ryan O’Gara said.

According to O’Gara, the company submitted an incomplete file.

The company missed the February Board of Zoning and Appeals hearing and the APC has yet to hear anything.

To present at the April meeting, Rogers Group must file by March 29.

O’Gara said the ball is in the court of the Rogers Group, when it comes to moving the process forward.

“This could potentially go on for a few months, but I have every expectation that they’re going to come back,” O’Gara said. “They probably just want to make sure everything is exactly right.”

He said the public can come and make their opinions known.

If and when Rogers Group perfects their file, the BZA will issue a determination on whether requirements of the comprehensive plan are met.

“Ultimately, it’s in the board’s hands,” said O’Gara. “And they will vote, majority vote determines its fate.”

Miller said regardless of what comes next, he won’t back down.

“We will fight all the way until the end. We’re not giving up anywhere along the line,” he said.

O’Gara said if the BZA denies the company’s request, they have the right to file suit.

News 18 tried reaching out to the Rogers Group for comment, but have yet to hear back as of Friday evening.

