Purdue student’s cause of death revealed

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has new information about what caused the death of a Purdue student in a campus residence hall in January.

The body of 21-year-old Eric Meyer, of Carmel, was found in his dorm room at Hillenbrand Hall on Jan. 10, 2017. He was discovered during a routine fire drill.

On Friday, Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Avolt told News 18 Meyer’s cause of death was positional asphyxia – meaning he suffocated due to the way he was positioned.

Avolt said drugs and alcohol were not factors in his death.

