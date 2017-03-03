Reese the Dog – Pet of the Week for March 3

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, March 3, 2017.

Reese is a 2-year-old terrier mix, who is searching for an active home that can continue obedience training.

Almost Home representatives said Reese enjoys playing with other dogs, going on runs and settling down with a rawhide during the evening. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and ready to find his forever home.

Reese and his other friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society — open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

