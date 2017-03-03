Severe crash on SR 32 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash has closed a section of State Road 32 in Montgomery County.

The crash happened near County Road 775 East. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed State Road 32 between County Road 600 East and County Road 900 East until further notice.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash, which News 18 hears could be severe. The roadway is closed while emergency personnel are on scene.

Please seek an alternate route of travel around the closure.

News 18 has a crew en route to the scene, and we will pass on more information about the crash once details are gathered.

