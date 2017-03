DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Authorities in Delphi are working hard to find whoever is responsible for the deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

While they appreciate all the help from the community toward those working the case, they’re asking people to stop donating food.

Sgt. Tony Slocum with Indiana State Police says they are receiving entirely too much food at the investigation’s headquarters.

Instead, Slocum asks the public to donate food to local pantries in honor of Abby and Libby.

