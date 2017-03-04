Body found on I-65 identified as Lebanon man

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State police have identified the body found on Interstate 65 Friday morning.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, the man found dead when police arrived has been identified as 55-year-old Robert Lee Reagan of Lebanon.

Reagan’s body was spotted in the median around 7:30 a.m. near milepost 165, which is about three miles south of the Lafayette-Dayton Exit.

Police believe Reagan’s 2006 Toyota Prius ran out of gas near milepost 164. As he was walking toward the next exit, he was struck by a vehicle about a half-mile from his car.

The car did not stop.

Police are investigating the case as a hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Trooper Larry Mote by calling the ISP Lafayette Post at 765-567-2125.

