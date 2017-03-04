Body of missing Indianapolis woman found on sandbar in park

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Police in southern Indiana have found the body of a 33-year-old woman reported missing by her family the day before.

The Columbus Police Department say officers found Jacqueline Watts’ body Saturday morning on a sandbar by the Flatrock River in the city’s Noblitt Park. Authorities say they’ll wait for autopsy results before commenting on a possible cause of death.

Police found the Indianapolis woman’s parked car on Friday — still running and with its blinkers on — about a half-mile from where the body was found later. Police say Watts had apparently planned to drop off pets at her relatives’ house in Columbus.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting says the autopsy was scheduled for Monday.