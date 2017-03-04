Boys basketball sectional scores on the Friday Night Frenzy

Tune in to the Frenzy on Friday nights on News 18 at 11. (WLFI Graphic)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the scores for the boys high school basketball sectionals on the Friday Night Frenzy from March 3rd.

Sectional Matchups:

Class 4A – Sectional 7 at Lafayette Jeff

McCutcheon def. Kokomo, 78-56

Class 3A – Sectional 18 at Rensselaer Central

Rensselaer Central def. Wheeler, 61-40
Twin Lakes def. Hanover Central, 60-43

Class 3A – Sectional 20 at Maconaquah

West Lafayette def. Maconaquah, 55-49
Western def. Peru, 63-50

Class 3A – Sectional 25 at Greencastle

Tri-West Hendricks def. Crawfordsville, 66-53
Lebanon def. Western Boone, 55-35

Class 2A – Sectional 34 at Winamac

Delphi def. North Judson, 50-31
Marquette Catholic def. Knox, 76-52

Class 2A – Sectional 38 at Fountain Central

Covington def. Rossville, 68-62
Fountain Central def. Carroll, 56-35

Class A – Sectional 50 at Caston

Tri-County def. Covenant Christian, 66-46
South Newton def. Pioneer, 45-39

Class A – Sectional 53 at North Vermillion

North Vermillion def. Attica, 47-43
Riverton Parke def. Rockville, 58-56

Class A – Sectional 54 at Tri-Central

Central Catholic def. Clinton Central, 83-43
Clinton Prairie def. Faith Christian, 60-52