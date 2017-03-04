Event promotes women and women-owned businesses

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — An event aimed at empowering women took place in Clinton County Saturday.

The Frankfort Community Public Library played host to the first Clinton County Women’s Expo.

The free event focused on celebrating women and women-owned businesses.

A variety of vendors, guest speakers and a financial literacy workshop were all a part of the expo.

A grant from the Clinton County Community Foundation helped put on the event.

Organizer Jamie Anderson said planning for this day began a year ago.

“I think it’s really important for women to see other women succeed and be successful and that it can happen,” Anderson said. “And if they do have an idea, it can come about.”

Anderson said there are plans to put on another expo next year.

