Hospital changes could affect expecting parents in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — An ownership change at a Frankfort Hospital may leave some expecting mothers scrambling come time for delivery.

Last year, IU Health signed a five-year lease to take over operations at St. Vincent Frankfort Hospital.

IU Health won’t officially take reign of the hospital for three more months, but it recently announced plans to cut obstetrics services.

Representatives weren’t available for an interview, but they did release this statement:

“Based on a trend of declining births, IU Health plans to modify the obstetric services provided at Frankfort Hospital when it begins managing operations at the hospital on June 1, 2017. At that time patients in the Frankfort area can receive comprehensive prenatal and post-delivery care at IU Health medical offices in Frankfort, and deliveries will be cared for at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette or another provider of patients’ choice.”

This means come June 1, expecting mothers will have to leave the county to give birth in a hospital.

Clinton County resident Fran Lanum has a personal connection to the hospital.

“My own children were born there and my grandchildren,” Lanum said. “I always thought that they had a top-notch department, so it will be sad to see it go.”

Lanum believes the change could become an issue during an unexpected delivery.

“One of my children, I had so quickly,” she said. “It would’ve been hard to drive that far. In 45 minutes, I had a baby — my second one. I’d love to see it stay, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Vicki Moyer lives in Frankfort and said the decision is insane.

“What if there were an emergency?” Moyer asked. “Are they going to ship the patient off to another hospital miles and miles away, with the possibility of something tragic happening?”

Moyer hopes the health care provider will reconsider the move.

“They’re not weighing all of the potential disasters that could occur, and they need to step back and rethink this very seriously,” Moyer said.

