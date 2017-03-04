Indiana port system has its second-best year in history

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s ports had their second-best year in history in 2016.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the state’s three ports together handled 11.3 million tons of cargo last year. It’s the second highest volume in the 55-year history of the ports and the third straight year they handled more than 10 million tons.

Ports of Indiana CEO Rich Cooper says the state has one of the most vibrant port systems in the heartland of America thanks to world-class port companies and other businesses that use the facilities, adding the prospect for continued growth is “certainly encouraging.”

Since 2014, ports have handled 34 million tons of cargo, the highest three-year volume since they opened. That includes 3.9 million tons in the fourth quarter of 2016, a new record.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...