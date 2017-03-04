Purdue softball splits two games in Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue ended the first day on a high note, defeating Bryant 5-0 after falling to Kansas in the first game 4-3 of the Citrus Classic.

Game One

The Boilermakers lost in a heartbreaker as Kansas found a way to win late after a back-and-forth affair.

Purdue (2-13) trailed 1-0 after one inning as Kansas plated an unearned run and the Boilermakers threated with bases loaded but a Brooke Perry fly out to right field ended the frame and Purdue stranded three runners to start off the game. It was a trend that the Boilermakers fell victim to as Purdue left 13 runners on base throughout the game.

Mallory Baker’s two RBI single got the Boilermakers on the board in the second frame but the Purdue lead would not last long as Kansas responded with two runs of their own in the top half of the third.

Maddie Damon was near unhittable inside the circle as she went 6.1 innings allowing two earned runs and only five hits. Kansas struggled to string together hits off Damon but capitalized on the three errors from the Boilermaker fielders.

After a tie game entering the seventh, Kansas scored the go-ahead run off an error from Kristen Hoppman at shortstop when she sailed a throw over the head of first baseman Tayler Wullenweber which allowed Amanda Organ to score from second. Purdue had a chance to win in home half of the frame with runners on second and third but a pop-out to the shortstop from the bat of Maya Hughes ended the game.

Game 2

Unlike in game one against Kansas the Boilermakers’ bats started hot and never cooled off defeating Bryant (1-6) 5-0 in game two of the Citrus Classic.

Purdue (3-13) was led by the dominance inside the circle from Kaitlynn Moody (1-4) throwing a complete game shutout, her first as a Boilermaker, while striking out nine Bulldogs and allowing only three hits.

The bats were not quiet all day as the Boilermakers started the game off by scoring two runs in the top half of the first. Kristen Hoppman led off the action with a single to right and then stole second and third. Mallory Baker drew a walk and stole second on the next pitch. Tayler Wullenweber, who has been a bright spot in the Purdue lineup to start the year, once again came in when the Boilermakers needed her driving in both Hoppman and Baker with a line drive up the middle. Wullenweber was 3-for-4 with two RBI while scoring two runs in the second game of the day and 4-for-6 in both games.

Purdue picked up two more runs in the third frame from the middle of the lineup with an RBI double from Kaylah Hampton and an RBI from Brooke Perry. After stranding 13 runners in game one against Kansas the Boilermakers picked up timely hits and produced with runners in scoring position in game two.

Moody had her control on point while working quickly all game scattering three hits which allowed the Boilermakers to keep momentum going throughout the contest. Moody only allowed one Bulldog base runner to reach to third base which came in the fifth inning but got the next batter to ground out to end the inning.

The Boilermakers return to action tomorrow for two more games in the Citrus Classic when they will face off against Notre Dame at 12:30 p.m. ET and Charlotte at 2:45 p.m.

