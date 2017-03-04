School corporation mourns death of Montgomery County teacher

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Many people in Montgomery County are mourning the loss of a teacher who was killed in a crash Friday evening.

Northridge Middle School math teacher Sharon Switzer, 48, of Crawfordsville, died from injuries sustained after a head-on collision on State Road 32. Switzer was the passenger of a Honda CR-V her husband, James Switzer, was driving. She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

North Montgomery Community Schools Superintendent Colleen Moran released this statement to parents and staff Friday night:

Dear North Montgomery Family, It is with a very heavy heart that I share that we lost a dear member of our staff today. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the message below. One of our own, Northridge math teacher and mother of two North Montgomery graduates, Sheri Switzer, died in a car accident this afternoon. We ask that you all keep her husband, Jim, and children, Justin and Megan Switzer, in your prayers. There will be counselors on staff to assist students and staff on Monday.

According to Moran, school administration met with Northridge Middle School staff Saturday morning. She said time was needed to mourn the loss of their beloved teacher and friend.

The school corporation made plans to address Switzer’s death on Monday. Moran said counselors and clergy will be made available to staff and students.

Police said the vehicle Switzer and her husband were traveling in was struck after a car, driven by 23-year-old Sean York of New Market, crossed the center line. York was pronounced dead at the scene. James Switzer, 53, was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis with injuries. His current condition is unknown.

