Student’s creations battle at regional robotics competition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a day hundreds of students had been waiting for.

“I couldn’t ask for anything else better than this, better to go on to robotics or STEM education,” said McCutcheon High School Senior Michael Hoover. “This is so much fun and I love it.”

The 2017 Indiana FIRST Robotics Competition Tippecanoe District Event took place at Harrison High School Saturday.

“Just applying my engineering background and hanging out with all my friends,” said Avon High School Senior Riley Burton. “We just share the same thing, and it’s just awesome.”

Six weeks of work went into building the robots.

“We stayed after school until eight everyday, and we just put all our time into and tried to work as hard as we can,” added Burton.

Fans cheered on as more than 30 student-led teams and their 5 feet tall, 120 pound robots worked to complete a specific task.

Teams earned points based on their robot’s performance, but robot inspector Nikhil Bajaj said the event is about more than winning first place.

“The program does a great job of relating the challenge to real-world things,” explained Bajaj. “So you get to learn how to solve really difficult problems, and you get to do it with a team. It’s essentially like real-life problem solving.”

A real-world experience that can leave a lasting impact on those involved.

“It takes a lot of heart and a lot of sweat and it takes a lot of dedication to go out and build,” said Hoover.

Teams from this event will qualify for the District State Championship.

Winners from the state competition will represent Indiana at the World Championship in St. Louis, M.O. That takes place April 22 – 25.

