Tippecanoe County deputy honored for his work in the community

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Those who spend their days protecting and serving were honored by the community they work to keep safe.

Saturday was the 5th Annual Policeman’s ball for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 49. The ball was held at the Lafayette Country Club with an Arabian Nights theme.

Each year, one FOP Officer is recognized for their work in the community. This year, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Alex Feistel received the award.

“There are a number of officers here in this county that do an absolute marvelous job to the point that I look up to them,” Feistel said. “Considering I’ve been a deputy for just over three years and only involved with the FOP for just about a year, I was very shocked but humbled.”

The next Policeman’s Ball for Lodge 49 will happen in October.

