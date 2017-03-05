Authorities investigating shooting by Indianapolis officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been hospitalized after being shot by a police officer on Indianapolis’ west side.

Police say the unidentified suspect emerged from the Run Inn Bar and Grill around 3 a.m. Sunday and began firing shots. The officer got out of his vehicle and told the suspect to drop the gun, but the suspect pointed his gun at the officer. The officer shot the suspect, striking him in a wrist.

The suspect was taken to an Indianapolis in serious but stable condition.

Police say the officer is an eight-year veteran but didn’t identify him. He wasn’t injured.

Police Commander Harold Turner tells WISH-TV the location where the shooting took place “has been known to have issues.”

A standard internal investigation is being conducted.